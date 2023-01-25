Triton Wealth Management, PLLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

13211 N 103RD AVE, STE. 4 SUN CITY, AZ 85351

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 82 stocks valued at a total of $164.00Mil. The top holdings were KNX(42.26%), SCHG(12.21%), and QQQ(6.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Triton Wealth Management, PLLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHG by 83,143 shares. The trade had a 2.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.44.

On 01/25/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $58.4232 per share and a market cap of $14.32Bil. The stock has returned -16.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a price-book ratio of 6.61.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 11,417 shares. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 01/25/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $281.46 per share and a market cap of $147.54Bil. The stock has returned -17.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a price-book ratio of 5.38.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FXL by 26,189 shares. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.16.

On 01/25/2023, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $98.1859 per share and a market cap of $1.02Bil. The stock has returned -12.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.84.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYG by 7,938 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.91.

On 01/25/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $51.9601 per share and a market cap of $14.13Bil. The stock has returned -16.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a price-book ratio of 5.98.

The guru established a new position worth 31,416 shares in NAS:AGNC, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.140000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, AGNC Investment Corp traded for a price of $11.395 per share and a market cap of $6.51Bil. The stock has returned -14.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AGNC Investment Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.12.

