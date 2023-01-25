Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10955 LOWELL AVENUE OVERLAND PARK, KS 66210

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $226.00Mil. The top holdings were BSV(17.90%), VEA(10.21%), and VONG(8.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought 37,048 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 536,776. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.8.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.245 per share and a market cap of $37.72Bil. The stock has returned -3.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 55,413 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.41 per share and a market cap of $108.78Bil. The stock has returned -3.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

During the quarter, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought 34,987 shares of NAS:IXUS for a total holding of 95,075. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.44.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $62.61 per share and a market cap of $31.39Bil. The stock has returned -5.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

During the quarter, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought 22,979 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 95,847. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.43000000000001.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.355 per share and a market cap of $41.71Bil. The stock has returned -3.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought 19,636 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 54,342. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.61.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.72 per share and a market cap of $96.12Bil. The stock has returned -3.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.