Thrive Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2650 AUDUBON ROAD AUDUBON, PA 19403

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 159 stocks valued at a total of $349.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(23.78%), SCHG(21.09%), and VWO(3.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Thrive Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Thrive Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:QUAL by 230,253 shares. The trade had a 8.380000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.06.

On 01/25/2023, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $118.69 per share and a market cap of $18.30Bil. The stock has returned -7.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a price-book ratio of 5.82.

During the quarter, Thrive Wealth Management, LLC bought 296,942 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 1,325,418. The trade had a 4.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.44.

On 01/25/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $58.4232 per share and a market cap of $14.32Bil. The stock has returned -16.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a price-book ratio of 6.61.

During the quarter, Thrive Wealth Management, LLC bought 103,831 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 591,452. The trade had a 4.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $141.93 per share and a market cap of $101.06Bil. The stock has returned 1.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.59.

During the quarter, Thrive Wealth Management, LLC bought 228,822 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 301,984. The trade had a 2.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.6.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.44 per share and a market cap of $74.76Bil. The stock has returned -9.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

During the quarter, Thrive Wealth Management, LLC bought 91,798 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 94,238. The trade had a 2.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.59.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $99.815 per share and a market cap of $68.66Bil. The stock has returned -4.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.