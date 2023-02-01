VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Bola Grace to the Board of Directors.

Dr. Grace brings extensive leadership experience in the biotech/healthcare industry to the Board, having provided strategic, commercial and technical direction on many complex programmes, delivering numerous award-winning diagnostic products to the consumer marketplace.

With a career that started in research and development at Unipath, she went on to hold a Lead Scientist role at Alere before becoming Head of R&D for the global leader in reproductive health testing, Swiss Precision Diagnostics ("SPD"), a company jointly owned by Abbott Laboratories and Proctor and Gamble. Dr. Grace is a passionate believer in inclusive, user-centric design, not least because of its impact on healthcare equity. She holds a prestigious visiting professorship in this field with the UK's Royal Academy of Engineering.

Dr. Grace has always succeeded in balancing her private sector career with her academic interests. Beyond her current visiting professorship with the Royal Academy of Engineering, she previously held a 3-year visiting faculty position at Kings College London and a 9-year engagement with University College London ("UCL"), initially with the Elizabeth Garrett Anderson Institute for Women's Health, which became a visiting faculty position with UCL's Global Business School for Health. She has Bachelor and Master's degrees in biomedical sciences and molecular biology, and a Ph.D from UCL in population health and epidemiology. She also holds an executive MBA from Cambridge University. She is a fellow of the Royal Society of Public Health and a Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute.

Brian Firth, CEO of Gemina stated, "I had the pleasure of working with Bola while at SPD. She is an outstanding driver of processes that convert exceptional science into product families. In the product development cycle, she is unmatched in her focus on designing products and services in partnership with the people who will use them - a product philosophy which will be a key differentiating factor as Gemina continues to build its respiratory disease product offerings."

"Gemina's technology platform brings some of the most significant inventions to Point of Care Diagnostics since Lateral Flow Assays were invented," commented Dr. Bola Grace. "We share a common philosophy that inclusive design matched with rigorous quality management is essential to the democratization of diagnostics. I am looking forward to helping Gemina steer a course towards quality, equitable healthcare for people around the world."

With Dr. Grace's appointment to the Board, the Company also announces that Dr. James Tansey has resigned his directorship of Gemina. James has been a member of Gemina's leadership group since its inception and has played an essential role in the Company's launch, public listing and subsequent successes. James will continue to serve the Company as an advisor.

"James has been a wonderful servant of Gemina," stated Board Chairman John Davies. "His departure is part of a planned maturation of the Board, focused on bringing deep sectorial experience to the Company - a strategy that James helped design for Gemina. On behalf of the Company generally, I'd like to express a deep appreciation for all James' work over the last 3 years."

About Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

Gemina Labs is a biosensor and diagnostic company with a transformative, patented, proprietary chemistry that powers next-generation testing platforms for a wide range of pathogens that affect human health and wellness. Our technology drives testing platforms that are fast, affordable and accurate, and easily self-administered. Our development pipeline includes platforms for the rapid testing of COVID-19, influenza and other viruses. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.geminalabs.com.

Forward Looking Statements

