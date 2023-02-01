WOODLINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI) today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") declared effective today its Registration Statement filed on Form S-1. As a result, it is the Company's intention to resume filing Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks with the SEC.

Under the Registration Statement, the prospectus relates to the offering of up to 2,781,937,537 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ("Common Stock") by selling shareholders. Proceeds received by the Company from the issuance of convertible notes registered in the Registration Statement filed on Form S-1 were used to fund business operations, working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company may receive additional funding through warrants that were issued to note holders and that were registered in the Registration Statement filed on Form S-1.

Although there can be no assurance, the Company believes the increased transparency resulting from public filings should facilitate broader access to capital markets to enable the Company to execute its strategic plans.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale. Any offer of any securities covered by the Registration Statement will only be made pursuant to the Prospectus contained in the Registration Statement.

The Amended Form S-1 Registration Statement can be accessed by going to the following link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/COWI/disclosure

About CarbonMeta Technologies Inc.

CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK:COWI) is an environmental research and development company that is commercializing technologies for processing organic wastes into hydrogen and high-value carbon products economically and sustainably. The company is based in Woodinville, Washington, and has several subsidiaries, each with its own focus on high-value solutions for environmental sustainability. For more information about CarbonMeta Technologies and its subsidiaries, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

About CarbonMeta Research

CarbonMeta Research Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc. a research and development group that is focused on processing organic wastes using patented technologies and generating economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products such as graphite, graphene, and carbon nanotubes. CarbonMeta Research has been working with researchers from Cardiff University and University of Oxford on commercializing a microwave catalysis process for processing mixed waste plastics. For more information about CarbonMeta Research, please visit www.CarbonMetaResearch.co.uk.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The ability of the Company to complete and file its Fiscal Year 2022 annual report on Form 10K relies on third parties to complete their activities. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies, including without limitation, other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Mark Duiker

CarbonMeta Technologies Investor Relations

(844) 698-3777, option 3

[email protected]

SOURCE: CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/736563/CarbonMeta-Technologies-Announces-Effectiveness-of-Its-Registration-Statement-And-Will-Resume-Reporting-to-the-SEC



