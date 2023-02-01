ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / RedChip Companies is pleased to announce its CEO, Dave Gentry, was recently welcomed as a member of the Forbes Business Council.

The Forbes Business Council committee invited Gentry to join the elite group of business leaders in recognition of his passion for helping entrepreneurs achieve success. The invitation-only community is made up of successful business owners and executives who have been chosen based on their accomplishments and experience.

As a member, Gentry will be able to leverage the Forbes Business Council's collective resources to help foster growth in the RedChip Companies community. He will also be able to participate in exclusive events, such as invite-only webinars and podcasts, publish expert insights as a contributing writer on the Forbes platform, access a private community of members, and more.

Gentry commented, "I look forward to sharing insights gained from my decades of experience working with executives in the small-cap markets. I believe this is a great opportunity to enhance my contributions to the entrepreneurial spirit that drives business innovations globally, while also gaining valuable new insights from industry veterans."

Gentry is the author of Small Stocks, Big Money, a Wiley-published book of interviews with the world's most successful small-cap investors. He has been a consultant to more than 1,000 public companies and assisted dozens of public companies in the up-listing and capital-raising process. In 2012 he founded The RedChip Money Report™, a weekly cable TV financial news show broadcast in 177 million homes. He has appeared on CNBC and Fox Business News and is widely known as a thought leader in the small-cap space.

Gentry has been a presenter at the New York Society of Security Analysts, Deal Flow Media conferences, and other small-cap conferences, and he has rung the NASDAQ bell on three occasions. In 2011, he was honored by Inc. Magazine as CEO of one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In 1996, he won the Republican nomination in the 5th District of Florida for the United States House of Representatives. In 1994 he co-founded the First Amendment Coalition, an independent, nonprofit, collegiate-based student organization, and received national and international attention for his work defending free speech on college campuses. Gentry's activism led to his book 100+ Cases of Campus Censorship, published by David Horowitz's Second Thoughts Books. Gentry earned his Master of Education from the University of Florida in 1993.

RedChip currently represents more than 70 clients, including some of the best emerging growth companies in the small-cap space, such as Genius Group (NYSE American:GNS), Reviva Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:RVPH), Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM), BioVie (Nasdaq:BIVI), and American Resources Corporation (Nasdaq:AREC).

About Forbes Business Council

The Forbes Business Council is an exclusive platform that brings together successful business owners and executives from all over the world. Members are handpicked by the Forbes Business Council committee based on their accomplishments, experience, and commitment to helping entrepreneurs reach their goals.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, the RedChip Money Report is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, "The RedChip Money Report," which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

