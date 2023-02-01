January 30, 2023, at 4:15 PM EST

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Organto Foods Inc. ( TSXV:OGO, Financial)(OTCQB:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto"), a leading provider of organic and non-GMO value-added fruit and vegetable products, today announced that it will host a 2023 Business Outlook Webinar on Monday, January 30th, at 4:15 EST.

2023 Business Outlook Webinar

Steve Bromley and Rients Van der Wal, Co-CEOs of Organto will provide updates on market trends, commercial initiatives, current operations, and strategic growth plans, as well as details on Organto's latest acquisition, the New Fruit Group.

After opening remarks there will be a question-and-answer period. The webinar details are below.

To join the webinar, please click on the URL below in advance of the meeting.

Time: Jan 30, 2023, 4:15 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84420649994?pwd=a1oxMkd4aDF4K3NnYS96cU91VmsrZz09

Meeting ID: 844 2064 9994

Passcode: 635415

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k7DbnZtKX

