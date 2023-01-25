PR Newswire

Garden-style community brings 320 new homes to Douglasville, Ga.

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra , a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and asset manager, today announced the opening of its newest community, Emblem Riverside , in the Atlanta suburb of Douglasville.

The garden-style community features 320 apartment homes near the Chattahoochee River and Sweetwater Creek State Park offering an unmatched destination lifestyle, and easy access to neighborhood schools, employers and prime transportation routes. Phase II of the community will deliver in September 2023 and includes an additional 105 apartment homes including 25 townhomes.

Emblem communities were created by Quarterra to help address the nationwide shortage of attainable housing available to middle-income renters – making Emblem Riverside's central location within Atlanta's top logistics and ecommerce corridor, and immediate connectivity to major job centers throughout Atlanta providing access to over 525,000 workers, is even more vital.

"Atlanta is one of the fastest-growing housing markets in the country, and Emblem Riverside puts residents within easy reach of the city while offering the intimate feel and lifestyle of a suburban community," said Ray Crocker, Senior Vice President of Development with Quarterra. "The community features the top-flight amenities package and a modern living experience that has become the trademark of the Emblem brand. We're excited to bring this opportunity to Douglasville, and further enhance an already thriving community."

Emblem Riverside residents will find convenient retailers and well-known restaurant options located along Thornton Road, with unique dining establishments and boutique shops a short distance away in Downtown Douglasville. Recreational opportunities abound, with Tributary Tennis Center, Chattahoochee River and Sweetwater Creek State Park, with its historic ruins, hiking trails, and camping, boating and fishing at 215-acre George Sparks Reservoir.

Situated at 1551 Riverside Highway, Emblem Riverside affords easy connectivity to Interstates 20 (east-west) and 285 (north-south), as well as local thoroughfares like Fulton Industrial Blvd. and Riverside. The Douglas Connect bus route runs along Riverside Parkway, providing connections to the Marta bus line and the greater Atlanta Metro Area, including neighboring Mableton, Villa Rica and South Fulton. The location also creates quick commutes to quality schools and regional employers like Douglas County, Google, Pepsi, Switch Data, ResMed, Quaker Oats, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Amazon. Surface parking and rentable garages are available on site.

Part of the re-envisioned next generation of apartment homes by Quarterra – Emblem Riverside consists of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 738 to 1,194 square feet. Phase II will include one, two and three-bedroom homes, ranging from 737 to 1,719 square feet. In-home highlights include move-in ready internet, pendant lighting, quartz countertops on kitchen counters and islands, Whirlpool appliances including washers and dryers, wood-style vinyl plank flooring in living spaces and tiled shower and tub surrounds.

All residents will have access to a pool area with sundeck and seating, outdoor grilling stations, clubhouse with social kitchen, a fitness center, social lounge, outdoor veranda, secure package room and dog run.

Emblem Riverside is Quarterra's fifth Georgia community, joining Gentry and Vireo in Atlanta, Emblem Grayson in Loganville, and Emblem Conyers, currently under construction, in Conyers.

About Quarterra Multifamily

Quarterra Group, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN and LEN.B), is a multi-strategy, real estate focused, alternative asset management company comprised of two rapidly growing verticals: Multifamily and Single-Family Rental. Launched in 2011, Quarterra Multifamily, previously known as LMC, is among the nation's most active developers, builders, and managers and has been on the National Multi-Housing Council's (NMHC) annual Top 50 list for eight consecutive years. For additional information, please visit Quarterra.com.

Quarterra creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

Media Contact

Marlena DeFalco

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3943

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quarterra-announces-the-opening-of-emblem-riverside-apartments-301730539.html

SOURCE Quarterra