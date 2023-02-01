NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Heavily powered by the rise in technological innovations and software-centric solutions, our world is now closer than ever to tackling and overcoming many of emerging technology's most complex challenges. The promising capabilities of these new tools, including digital twins, AI, electric vehicles (EV) and autonomous vehicles (AV), quantum computing, and 6G, will continue to evolve in 2023. Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS, Financial) believes this will be a pivotal year as we continue to innovate, learn, and leverage technology for a brighter future.

Here are some insights about what's in store for emerging technologies from Keysight Technologies leaders.

A blending of physical and virtual worlds usher in a new era of efficiency

Dan Kranz, Chief Information Officer (CIO), Keysight Technologies

In 2023, we will see significant advancement in the form of digital twin technology being superimposed on physical systems. This mixed reality will bring numerous benefits to various sectors ranging from healthcare to manufacturing to retail.

For example, imagine if a surgeon can operate with an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant providing input on human anatomy and patient history instead of having to recall these details from memory. This sounds futuristic, but work is already underway to make it a reality, so expect to see more companies cropping up next year to help further blur the line between the physical and the virtual worlds.

Electric vehicles (EVs) drive more integrated and intelligent energy consumption

Thomas Goetzl, Vice President and General Manager Automotive and Energy Solutions, Keysight Technologies

Within the next decade, electric vehicles will become an energy repository for users, whether on the road or in their homes. According to the United States Department of Energy, the number of consumer EVs offering at least 300 miles of range tripled from 2021 to 2022.

Intelligent applications will look at calendars to determine the energy required to power the next day's travel, and the individuals will utilize the remaining battery for their home energy needs. I predict major power providers will awaken to this possibility by 2025 and realize that electric vehicles pose a clear and present threat to their static grid infrastructure.

Digital twins and AI poised to alter the world

Jonathon Wright, Chief Technology Evangelist, Keysight Technologies

Transformative technologies like digital twins and AI promise to change the world dramatically. According to McKinsey, digital twin technology can drive a revenue increase of up to 10 percent, accelerate time to market by as much as 50 percent, and improve product quality by up to 25 percent.

While the technologies are not new, digital twins and AI real-world use cases will emerge to show just how transformative these technologies can be.

Digital twins will take on the role of virtual caregivers/companions, allowing seniors to seek help and services when required and live in their homes autonomously longer.

Digital twins will provide insights that enable humans to understand how decisions impact the world from a sustainability perspective. By modeling the planned change, they will see how the entire ecosystem can be affected and adjust as needed.

Daniel Thomasson - VP of Engineering and R&D, Keysight Technologies

With R&D efficiency a priority in 2023, expect to see increased use of digital twins for system design and testing. This approach enables:

Faster design cycles More efficient co-design of hardware and software A more robust product Reduced costs while delivering improved manufacturability and serviceability

Also, anticipate a shift to connected platforms in which complete products are designed and tested via a digital twin.

The power of 5G and 6G continue to unfold

Roger Nichols, 6G Program Manager at Keysight Technologies

The ongoing 6G (and 5G) spectrum debate at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will heat up as the 12GHz bands' conflict-either under Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) or Notice of Inquiry (NOI)-grows, and industries wrangle over how to manage spectrum in the next decade.

Alternately, criticism will wane regarding 5G not meeting expectations due to the growing deployment of Rel-16 and early deployment of Rel-17 capabilities enabling a fuller realization of the original 5G vision.

Colin Bauer, Market Initiative Manager Wireless Communications, Keysight Technologies

We can look forward to a 6G network pilot roll-out at the 2025 Osaka World Expo and an appearance at the 2028 Olympic Summer Games. Expect one of the two Olympics opening ceremonies to happen in the metaverse enabling fans (avatars) to participate in some events. And certain sports, potentially eSports, a form of competition using video games will run a 6G Metaverse Olympics in parallel with the actual games, with at least one medal awarded within the metaverse.

As brands draw inspiration from global events like these, we will see a subsequent explosion of 6G use cases.

AI evolves, and so do hackers

Scott Register, Vice President Security Solutions, Keysight Technologies

Deepfake technology uses a form of AI called deep learning to create images of fake events. It can cause psychological harm to victims, spread disinformation, and incite political confusion. Security experts have warned for years about the possibility of social engineering attacks with deep fakes.

The technology will have matured enough in 2023 to see hackers successfully leverage it to target consumers and businesses. We anticipate an increase in image generation, generated audio, and conversations that appear realistic, designed to trick recipients into sharing personal data or other sensitive information.

Also, with the amplified adoption of IoT devices, hackers will no longer be nameless, faceless entities but rather a tangible threat within our smart homes. Expect threat actors to infiltrate webcams, microphones, Smart TVs, and other connected devices, demanding money transfers or bank account details. As this happens, IoT manufacturers must formulate a more robust response to IoT-based extortion.

Quantum computing turns the corner

Dr. Eric Holland, Director of Quantum Engineering Solutions, Keysight Technologies

After decades-long hype around quantum computing and quantum systems, the industry will start to realize its potential for creating new opportunities in fields spanning cybersecurity, materials creation, financial analysis, and military receivers.

Proactive companies will start investing in quantum, fostering quantum talent within the next generation of workers through university partnerships, hackathons, and other projects. This will create an ancillary boost to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives resulting in much-needed diversity in the tech workforce.

Recent research revealed that 74% of companies believe they will stay caught up if they adopt quantum. As a result, organizations will begin to shift their thinking that quantum is a futuristic technology and begin addressing key challenges, including financial resources and operations, and developing real enterprise applications of quantum by 2026, if not sooner.

The physical and digital (phygital) worlds convergence becomes routine

Marie Hattar, Corporate Marketing Officer, Keysight Technologies

In 2023, the physical and digital worlds will continue to evolve. Increasingly, I believe digital will dominate with hybrid and, ultimately, virtual worlds becoming commonplace. Every CMO should be cognizant of the evolving landscape and ensure their teams are set up to survive and hopefully thrive in 2023. It's good to recall the infamous words of Henry Ford: "If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses."

The message I take from this is to continue to think big and make bold decisions, which is the mindset my team and I are embracing as we welcome 2023. See more predictions from Marie Hattar in this Forbes article.

5G vision materializes and delivers on its promises

Jeff Harris, Vice President of Portfolio and Corporate Marketing, Keysight Technologies

You will see a lot of innovation in 2023 and for the next several years. Everybody is talking about 5G as if it is already here-and it is-in its current form.

You'll see 5G evolve and become much more power-efficient, including how it deploys connectivity and enhances reach. With these improvements, private networks, network extensions, satellite capabilities, and other features will crystalize.

The measurement science is now established. The tools, capabilities, and digital twins to create and design in those environments now exist. What you'll see in 5G is a whole series of different products across that 5G spectrum that will dramatically expand functionality and what it delivers.

Leverage these technology insights for future success

To stay competitive in 2023 and beyond, organizations need to understand these emerging technologies and their potential future impacts. Keysight is at the forefront of technological change, and our software-centric solutions empower innovators to explore, design and bring world-changing technologies to life.

As the industry's premier global innovation partner, we serve engineers across the design and development environment, enabling them to design, emulate, and test tomorrow's breakthroughs at speed and with reduced risk.

