CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Based on its environmental disclosures, Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE, Financial) recently received an A- score from CDP for its climate change efforts.

Sealed Air has been awarded an A or A- for its work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions for the last nine years consecutively and has previously been recognized by CDP as a Supplier Engagement Leader. The company has earned a B for its water security efforts for the past three years. CDP, a voluntary reporting framework, scores companies based on environmental impacts, risks, opportunities, and actions. Scores range from A to D-.

To manage and reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with its operations and mitigate the negative impacts of climate change, Sealed Air is developing a strategy that includes building a technical roadmap for its transition to net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2040. The roadmap will inform actions taken to reduce energy consumption, increase operational efficiencies, and install renewable energy sources such as the solar farm now powering Sealed Air's manufacturing facility in Madera, California. Progress on the company's climate goals are outlined in its Global Impact Report.

"We are committed to climate and have put practices in place to collect data and understand opportunities to improve," said Myra Hughes Foster, Sealed Air's Executive Director of Sustainability Strategy and Advocacy. "By having a holistic approach to our climate strategy-which is not just about hitting a number but instead is about changing the way we run our operations-we've positioned ourselves to be able to maintain A and A- CDP scores even though the criteria is getting more stringent each year. Our scores reflect our intentionality."

In its latest disclosure, Sealed Air shared emissions reduction initiatives such as upgrading compressed air systems, installing power controllers, and optimizing heating processes, all of which reduce the use of electricity. By disclosing through CDP, Sealed Air is prepared to respond to the increasing demand for environmental transparency from financial institutions, customers, and policymakers

Nearly 20,000 organizations worldwide disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth half of global market capitalization, and more than 1,100 cities, states and regions.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE, Financial) is in business to protect, solve critical packaging challenges, and make our world better than we find it. Our automated packaging solutions promote a safer, more resilient, and less wasteful global food, fluids and liquids supply chain, enable e-commerce, and protect goods transported worldwide.

Our globally recognized brands include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging, SEEAutomation™ solutions and prismiq™ smart packaging and digital printing.

SEE's Operating Model, together with our industry-leading expertise in materials, engineering and technology, create value through more sustainable, automated, and digitally connected packaging solutions.

We are leading the packaging industry in creating a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future and have pledged to design or advance 100% of our packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, with a bolder+goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in our global operations by 2040. Our Global Impact Report highlights how we are shaping the future of the packaging industry. We are committed to a diverse workforce and caring, inclusive culture through our2025+Diversity%2C+Equity+and+Inclusion+pledge.

SEE generated $5.5 billion in sales in 2021 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 114 countries/territories. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

About CDP

CDP is a global nonprofit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

Myra Hughes Foster, Sealed Air's Executive Director of Sustainability Strategy and Advocacy

