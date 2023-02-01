Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings

Manhattan, KS, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. ( LARK) announced that it will release earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 10:00 am (CT). Investors may listen to the Company’s earnings call via telephone by dialing (844) 200-6205 and using access code 653744. Investors are encouraged to call the dial-in number at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the earnings call will be available through March 2, 2023, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 490365.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 31 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, LaCrosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park (2), Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Contacts:
Michael E. Scheopner
President and Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Herpich
Chief Financial Officer
(785) 565-2000

