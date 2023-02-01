American College of Education and MedCerts Create Pathway to Four-Year Degrees

American College of Education® (ACE) is partnering with MedCerts, an online certification training provider in allied healthcare and information technology, to offer college credit to MedCerts graduates. This partnership provides MedCerts students a pathway into a four-year degree after completing training with MedCerts by converting their completed courses into college credits.

″We’re thrilled to partner with ACE for this significant opportunity for our students,” said Craig Sprinkle, CEO at MedCerts, a Stride%2C+Inc. company (NSYE: LRN). ″Alongside their high-quality certification training, our students can continue their career journey by earning a four-year degree from a high-quality, affordable institution.”

ACE, which was named the #2 online college in America by Newsweek, is offering the most college credits an institution has ever offered to MedCerts students. More than 30 MedCerts certificates fulfill various ACE program elective credit hours. Credits can go towards a variety of in-demand ACE programs including registered nursing and bachelor's degrees in Healthcare Administration, Applied Management and Leadership, Educational Studies, and Professional Studies.

ACE and MedCerts’ partnership builds upon each organizations’ commitment to the healthcare and nursing space and helps to prepare more workers to enter the industry. In addition to college credit, eligible MedCerts graduates gain access to ACE’s 100% online, accredited, and low-cost programs to help advance their career.

“In working with MedCerts to align their specific programs to transfer into our bachelor completion programs, we are creating pathways for meaningful career advancement,″ said ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland. “That really is the heart of the mission at American College of Education.”

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride%2C+Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through Experiential Learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 55,000 individuals across the country and partnered with over 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. In 2020, MedCerts was acquired by Stride, Inc. Stride has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. For more information, visit medcerts.com.

About ACE

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek’s 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 80 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

