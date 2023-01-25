Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

201 INTERNATIONAL CIRCLE, STE 200 HUNT VALLEY, MD 21030

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 191 stocks valued at a total of $223.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(10.43%), VEA(8.97%), and VTV(7.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:GOVT by 272,883 shares. The trade had a 2.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.65.

On 01/25/2023, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.335 per share and a market cap of $21.77Bil. The stock has returned -8.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC bought 49,202 shares of NAS:MBB for a total holding of 67,700. The trade had a 2.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.83.

On 01/25/2023, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $96.035 per share and a market cap of $25.50Bil. The stock has returned -7.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC bought 74,240 shares of ARCA:SHYG for a total holding of 77,029. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.53.

On 01/25/2023, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $41.865 per share and a market cap of $6.35Bil. The stock has returned -1.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 6.08.

During the quarter, Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC bought 54,902 shares of NAS:IUSB for a total holding of 360,028. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.53.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $46.405 per share and a market cap of $20.94Bil. The stock has returned -8.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 0.77.

Bay Harbor Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 21,109 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.42.

On 01/25/2023, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.0573 per share and a market cap of $23.58Bil. The stock has returned -7.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.