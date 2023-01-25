Microsoft and Qcells announce strategic alliance to curb carbon emissions and power the clean energy economy

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2023

Qcells seeks to supply more than 2.5 gigawatts of solar panels and EPC services to solar project developers in partnership with Microsoft

The first-of-its-kind collaboration is rooted in the companies' collective commitments to diversify the global energy supply chain and reduce carbon emissions

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qcells, a global solar leader investing in building a U.S. solar supply chain, and Microsoft Corp., a global technology company with a commitment to be carbon negative by 2030, are partnering to enable a strong supply chain for new renewable electricity capacity projected to require at least 2.5 gigawatts of solar panels and related services — equivalent to powering over 400,000 homes.

Microsoft_Company_Logo.jpg

Qcells, owned by Hanwha Solutions headquartered in Seoul, will work with Microsoft to develop solar projects as well as provide panels and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to selected solar projects Microsoft has contracted for through power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Microsoft has committed to purchasing renewable energy with a goal of achieving 100% coverage of electricity consumption with renewable energy by 2025. Microsoft is extending its sustainability activities to support domestic production of green energy equipment in the regions it operates globally. Microsoft is supporting Qcells' solar products, including those manufactured domestically, to bring more renewable energy to the grid. Qcells is the only company in the U.S. that will have a complete solar supply chain and provides one-stop clean energy solutions.

Addressing the growing need for a sustainable solar value chain

This alliance is the first time a company that procures energy is working directly with a solar supplier to adopt clean energy on a big scale. The new collaboration is rooted in the two companies' collective commitments to diversify the global energy supply chain, proactively lead the development of more reliable energy supply chains in the United States and abroad, and reduce carbon emissions.

"Building a resilient solar energy supply chain is essential to advancing a global green energy economy. Microsoft's partnership with Qcells will help make this vision a reality by bringing innovation and investment to rural Georgia," said Brad Smith, vice chair and president, Microsoft. "As one of the world's largest purchasers of renewable energy, this work will help bring more solar energy to the grid, faster."

"We're striving to build and deliver turnkey clean energy solutions, including those made in America, and this partnership with Microsoft will help accomplish this vision," said Justin Lee, CEO of Qcells. "Similarly, Qcells is proud to play a role with Microsoft to bring more renewable energy online in the years to come. This first step is only the beginning of a great partnership that not only supports our two companies but helps deliver a clean energy future for customers and communities."

Growing need for American-made solar products is expected to accelerate Qcells' transition into a one-stop shop for clean energy solutions. Being the only company in the U.S. with a complete solar supply chain, Qcells intends to become a leading developer for solar and other clean energy solutions such as energy storage system. Combining its growing EPC expertise with smart energy management system, Qcells will continue to provide completely clean energy solutions and lead the global fight against climate change.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

favicon.png?sn=SF96687&sd=2023-01-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-and-qcells-announce-strategic-alliance-to-curb-carbon-emissions-and-power-the-clean-energy-economy-301730681.html

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF96687&Transmission_Id=202301251230PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF96687&DateId=20230125
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.