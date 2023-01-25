Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 135 stocks valued at a total of $529.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(6.42%), AGG(5.98%), and MTUM(3.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC bought 242,437 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 326,068. The trade had a 4.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.31999999999999.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.255 per share and a market cap of $86.72Bil. The stock has returned -8.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 141,870 shares in BATS:MTUM, giving the stock a 3.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $144.42 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $144.0899 per share and a market cap of $12.14Bil. The stock has returned -7.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a price-book ratio of 3.97.

The guru sold out of their 498,821-share investment in ARCA:DBMF. Previously, the stock had a 3.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.27 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF traded for a price of $28.4663 per share and a market cap of $916.62Mil. The stock has returned 14.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.43.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC bought 69,570 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 71,236. The trade had a 3.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 01/25/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $284.95 per share and a market cap of $149.37Bil. The stock has returned -16.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a price-book ratio of 5.45.

The guru sold out of their 513,945-share investment in ARCA:USDU. Previously, the stock had a 3.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.95 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund traded for a price of $25.674 per share and a market cap of $338.90Mil. The stock has returned 5.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

