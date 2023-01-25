Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $70.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(15.02%), SYM(12.80%), and VOO(7.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 18,464 shares in NAS:IJT, giving the stock a 2.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.65 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF traded for a price of $112.9 per share and a market cap of $5.31Bil. The stock has returned -7.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a price-book ratio of 2.40.

The guru established a new position worth 18,857 shares in ARCA:IVW, giving the stock a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.94 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $60.31 per share and a market cap of $28.78Bil. The stock has returned -16.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a price-book ratio of 6.34.

During the quarter, Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 7,563 shares of ARCA:IVE for a total holding of 9,206. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.12.

On 01/25/2023, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $151.66 per share and a market cap of $25.44Bil. The stock has returned 2.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a price-book ratio of 2.59.

The guru sold out of their 25,970-share investment in ARCA:IPAY. Previously, the stock had a 1.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.67 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF traded for a price of $42.84 per share and a market cap of $511.94Mil. The stock has returned -16.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a price-book ratio of 2.68.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:ACES by 14,299 shares. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.19.

On 01/25/2023, ALPS Clean Energy ETF traded for a price of $49.99 per share and a market cap of $598.63Mil. The stock has returned -1.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a price-book ratio of 2.61.

