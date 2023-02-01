Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) announced today findings from an independent survey of defense and civilian federal government employees identifying the current status, challenges and success in implementation and utilization of cloud, DevSecOps and AI.

“SAIC commissioned this new research because government leaders face unique challenges that must be thoroughly understood in order to accelerate adoption of cost-effective secure multi-cloud solutions,” stated Bob Ritchie, chief technology officer at SAIC. “The survey results uncover not just technology opportunities and challenges government leaders face in leveraging cloud for strategic advantage, but also the realities of the state of DevSecOps and AI maturity within government. To optimize valuable innovation, technical experts and business leaders must embrace strategic and agile collaboration.”

Conducted by Market Connections, a portfolio platform of GovExec, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the survey polled IT and business influencers and decision makers in the federal government regarding IT and digital services within their agencies.

The survey results revealed:

Most federal agencies use at least one cloud provider, and 70% use two or more. However, when consuming services from one or multiple clouds, insufficient budgeting and forecasting are considerable cost challenges.

Even though a majority of federal agencies are at some stage of the DevSecOps implementation process, more than half (54%) of the respondents say integration is the most difficult component of deploying a DevSecOps solution.

AI is on federal agencies’ radars, but 57% of respondents cite policy and governance as a top barrier to implementing AI.

More survey findings, along with the accompanying white paper, are being made available to attendees at the SAIC sponsored government and industry conference OutFront 2023, which is being held today in Rosslyn, VA.

To read the full report, visit saic.co%2Fcloudsurv23pr

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

