DoubleVerify Debuts Industry-Leading In-Feed Brand Safety and Suitability Solution on Twitter

44 minutes ago
DoubleVerify+(“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced an expanded partnership with Twitter to offer in-feed brand safety and suitability measurement – enabling advertisers to objectively verify and analyze the quality of their U.S. based advertising campaigns. This partnership enables DV to analyze the suitability of content adjacent to all types of ads, including Promoted Tweets

“Advertisers are demanding comprehensive brand safety and suitability solutions in user-generated content environments,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify. “Greater brand and content alignment support campaign performance and ultimately, deliver superior outcomes. We are excited to provide brand safety and suitability measurement for Twitter advertisers – in line with our mission to make the Internet stronger, safer and more secure.”

DV is processing and classifying Tweets directly above and below the placement of ads in Twitter’s Timeline – enabling brands to verify the content surrounding their advertising using DV’s Brand+Safety+Floor and Suitability+Tiers. DV was the first to align product functionality with standards advanced by the 4A’s Advertising Protection Bureau (APB) and WFA’s Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM).

“Providing independent, third-party suitability measurement on Twitter’s in-feed environment represents a major milestone in the industry,” added Zagorski. “Brands will benefit from full transparency into the quality of their campaigns, greater comfort that their media buys are verified, and the ability to leverage DV’s APB and GARM aligned product functionality and reporting across Twitter, other large platforms and the open web.”

DV’s brand safety and suitability solutions are driven by the company’s Semantic+Science technology and methodology. DV's Semantic Science team builds AI-driven tools that facilitate the semantic understanding of content. This unique competency powers DV’s proprietary brand safety and suitability measurement for advertisers.

“We are excited to offer advertisers the ability to leverage DoubleVerify’s independent measurement to verify brand safety and suitability on Twitter’s Home Timeline,” said AJ Brown, Head of Brand Safety at Twitter. “DV was chosen due to its industry-leading technology, depth of media quality measurement expertise, and the overall strength of our existing partnership.”

DV’s brand safety and suitability solution will focus initially on Twitter’s Home Timeline, and eventually, expand into Twitter’s Profile and Search placements. DV first+partnered with Twitter in 2018 and offers fraud and viewability measurement across both display and video campaigns. For more information about DoubleVerify, contact [email protected].

About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

