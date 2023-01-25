Twitter and IAS Partner to Provide Advertisers with Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023

With tweet-level analysis, advertisers can now better understand the content that appears adjacent to their ads on Twitter

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, and Twitter, Inc. announced the launch of third-party brand safety and suitability measurement on Twitter in the US. With Tweet-level analysis, advertisers can better understand the content that appears adjacent to their ads on Twitter's feed.

Twitter_Brand_Safety_Measurement_Email_EN__1.jpg

With tweet-level analysis, advertisers can better understand the content that appears adjacent to their ads on Twitter

"IAS is excited to provide our customers with Tweet-level insights designed to deliver greater transparency into their Twitter campaigns and measurement aligned with industry standards for brand safety and suitability," said Craig Ziegler, Senior Vice President, Product Management of Integral Ad Science.

This significant advancement now provides Twitter advertisers with reporting that is aligned with Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) brand safety and suitability risk categories. For broader analytics, advertisers can access campaign-level reporting for overall metrics.

"Twitter is committed to promoting a safe advertising experience for people and brands, and this commitment has never been stronger. We're bringing more brand safety solutions to market than ever before, and we're excited for IAS to roll out this third-party reporting solution," said AJ Brown, Twitter's Head of Brand Safety. "Independent validation of the context in which ads serve according to GARM industry standards is incredibly important to us and our customers."

Contact
[email protected]

About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

About Twitter, Inc.
Twitter is what's happening and what people are talking about right now. To learn more, visit about.twitter.com and follow @Twitter. Let's talk.

Integral_Ad_Science_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY96663&sd=2023-01-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twitter-and-ias-partner-to-provide-advertisers-with-brand-safety-and-suitability-measurement-301730719.html

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY96663&Transmission_Id=202301251300PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY96663&DateId=20230125
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.