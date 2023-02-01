Insure.com today released its rankings of the Best Insurance Companies for 2023. This is the 11th year Insure.com, the comprehensive resource for insurance information, has rated auto, home, life and health insurers.

Find the new report here: 10+best+insurance+companies+of+2023

Among the top insurance companies:

Best car insurance, best home insurance and best life insurance company: State Farm

Best car insurance company for cheap rates: Nationwide

Best car insurance companies for customer satisfaction: Erie and Travelers

Best car insurance company for drivers with tickets: Progressive

Best home insurance company for cheap rates: Amica

Best home insurance company for policy offerings: Auto-Owners

Best life insurance company for low rates: New York Life

Best health insurance company overall: Kaiser Permanente

Best health insurance company for affordability: Aetna

Editors used a variety of data sources to compile the rankings, including a survey of insurance consumers fielded to assess each company’s customer experience, claims handling ability, trustworthiness, digital experience and other important factors. Editors also analyzed insurers’ rate information, AM Best financial stability scores, National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ complaint records and other third-party data.

The top five companies in each insurance category:

Auto+insurance:

State Farm

Geico

Auto-Owners

Travelers

Nationwide

Home+insurance:

State Farm

Auto-Owners

Travelers

Allstate

Erie

Health+insurance:

Kaiser Permanente

UnitedHealthcare

Aetna

Anthem

Humana

Life+insurance:

State Farm

New York Life

Northwestern Mutual

Mutual of Omaha

Prudential

“The Best Insurance Companies rankings is meant to provide consumers with some guidance about which insurer is the best for their needs and budget,” explains Nupur Gambhir, managing editor of Insure.com, “but because everyone’s insurance needs are so unique, they should still shop around. By comparing cost and coverage from three to five insurers, consumers can find the best policy for their individual needs.”

Gambhir is available to comment on this annual research and discuss how consumer preferences for insurance are evolving.

About Insure.com

Insure.com is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Insure.com is a member of QuinStreet’s expert research and publishing division.

For more than 20 years, Insure has served as a comprehensive consumer resource for insurance information, offering expert advice, articles, news, and tools about car, home, health, and life insurance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005616/en/