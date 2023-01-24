Centerline Drivers Announces First Drive It Forward Scholarship Winner for Female Truck Drivers

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raeshaun Brasfield is the first winner of Centerline Drivers' Drive It Forward scholarship for women in transportation.

Raeshaun Brasfield is from Tuscaloosa, Alabama and the mother of 2 boys. She has worked in healthcare for the past decade and as a traveling CNA for the past two years. After the hardships in healthcare due to the pandemic, she was looking to make a change to the trucking industry. Raeshaun loves driving and wants to provide an example for her sons by becoming a truck driver. One day, she hopes to open a family trucking business with them.

The Drive It Forward scholarship is in honor of Sheila Castaneda, a key member of the Centerline Drivers' leadership team and a proponent of promoting opportunities for women in trucking.

The scholarship provides financial assistance to one woman every year who is entering a CDL program to pursue a career as a commercial driver. The scholarship will be for the full tuition amount up to $7,500.

"This scholarship is very close to my heart and I'm so proud of Raeshaun Brasfield for being our first winner." said Jill Quinn, President of Centerline Drivers. "I can't wait to see what she does in the industry and I'm so honored that she is able to carry on Sheila's legacy."

Applications are now open for the 2023 scholarship. All eligible drivers will submit an online application demonstrating they meet all criteria outlined as conditions of the scholarship. Applicants must provide an essay explaining their circumstances, a professional reference and work history. The deadline for this year's applications is December 31st, 2023 at 11:59 EST.

About Centerline Drivers

Centerline Drivers connects over 4,500 drivers annually with Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies. Centerline has been delivering superior staffing service to fleet operators and good jobs to qualified drivers since its founding in 1975. It offers nationwide coverage from a network of branches in 40 U.S. markets and a centralized service operation. Centerline is part of TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI), a global leader in specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. Centerline was named a top workplace for women to work by Women in Trucking in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 and a Top Workplace by Energage in 2021 and 2022. Learn more at centerlinedrivers.com.

SOURCE Centerline Drivers

