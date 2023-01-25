James Hambro & Partners recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $1.31Bil. The top holdings were JPM(7.58%), MSFT(6.63%), and LIN(6.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were James Hambro & Partners’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, James Hambro & Partners bought 438,128 shares of NYSE:SCHW for a total holding of 719,526. The trade had a 2.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.61.

On 01/25/2023, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $79.45999999999999 per share and a market cap of $148.33Bil. The stock has returned -9.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-book ratio of 5.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06 and a price-sales ratio of 7.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

James Hambro & Partners reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 70,068 shares. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/25/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $95.95010000000001 per share and a market cap of $978.85Bil. The stock has returned -31.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.03, a price-book ratio of 7.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, James Hambro & Partners bought 39,913 shares of NAS:TXN for a total holding of 289,010. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $166.75.

On 01/25/2023, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $175.27 per share and a market cap of $159.07Bil. The stock has returned 3.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-book ratio of 11.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.23 and a price-sales ratio of 8.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

James Hambro & Partners reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 7,289 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 01/25/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $491.46 per share and a market cap of $459.20Bil. The stock has returned 8.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-book ratio of 5.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, James Hambro & Partners bought 12,621 shares of NAS:POOL for a total holding of 109,465. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.74.

On 01/25/2023, Pool Corp traded for a price of $363.465 per share and a market cap of $14.19Bil. The stock has returned -20.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pool Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-book ratio of 11.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

