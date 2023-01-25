Soapstone Management L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $237.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHW(11.23%), CEG(10.36%), and BLDR(8.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Soapstone Management L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Soapstone Management L.P. bought 845,000 shares of NAS:NEOG for a total holding of 1,195,000. The trade had a 5.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.24.

On 01/25/2023, Neogen Corp traded for a price of $19.79 per share and a market cap of $4.28Bil. The stock has returned -44.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Neogen Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 403.88, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2019.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 80.21 and a price-sales ratio of 4.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Soapstone Management L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:CACI by 34,995 shares. The trade had a 3.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $291.64.

On 01/25/2023, CACI International Inc traded for a price of $291.29 per share and a market cap of $6.84Bil. The stock has returned 9.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CACI International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 63,750-share investment in NYSE:RNR. Previously, the stock had a 3.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.5 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $196.41 per share and a market cap of $8.58Bil. The stock has returned 19.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Soapstone Management L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:LDOS by 89,700 shares. The trade had a 3.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.39.

On 01/25/2023, Leidos Holdings Inc traded for a price of $97.84999999999999 per share and a market cap of $13.38Bil. The stock has returned 6.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Leidos Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-book ratio of 3.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Soapstone Management L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:BLDR by 105,000 shares. The trade had a 2.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.46.

On 01/25/2023, Builders FirstSource Inc traded for a price of $73.34999999999999 per share and a market cap of $10.80Bil. The stock has returned 8.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Builders FirstSource Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

