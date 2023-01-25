COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 122 stocks valued at a total of $204.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHO(16.59%), IVV(6.79%), and IJH(3.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 381,274 shares. The trade had a 9.380000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.03.

On 01/25/2023, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.595 per share and a market cap of $12.81Bil. The stock has returned -2.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTM by 153,683 shares. The trade had a 3.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.32.

On 01/25/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $49.43 per share and a market cap of $5.71Bil. The stock has returned -6.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a price-book ratio of 3.56.

The guru established a new position worth 21,410 shares in BATS:MTUM, giving the stock a 1.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $144.42 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $144.43 per share and a market cap of $12.17Bil. The stock has returned -7.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a price-book ratio of 3.97.

During the quarter, COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 31,657 shares of NAS:MBB for a total holding of 44,450. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.83.

On 01/25/2023, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $96.14 per share and a market cap of $25.53Bil. The stock has returned -7.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ACWX by 58,769 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.58.

On 01/25/2023, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund traded for a price of $49.77 per share and a market cap of $4.55Bil. The stock has returned -4.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

