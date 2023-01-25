Bard Financial Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 306 stocks valued at a total of $1.18Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.53%), SCHD(4.32%), and MSFT(3.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bard Financial Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bard Financial Services, Inc. bought 115,145 shares of ARCA:TFLO for a total holding of 126,395. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.14.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.54 per share and a market cap of $4.42Bil. The stock has returned 2.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Bard Financial Services, Inc. bought 68,109 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 673,786. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.56.

On 01/25/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $76.39400000000001 per share and a market cap of $46.20Bil. The stock has returned 1.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

During the quarter, Bard Financial Services, Inc. bought 58,200 shares of NAS:VYMI for a total holding of 171,325. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.83.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF traded for a price of $64.48 per share and a market cap of $5.62Bil. The stock has returned -1.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a price-book ratio of 1.11.

During the quarter, Bard Financial Services, Inc. bought 28,425 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 74,800. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.59.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $109.6 per share and a market cap of $50.47Bil. The stock has returned 2.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

During the quarter, Bard Financial Services, Inc. bought 60,750 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 115,020. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.08.

On 01/25/2023, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $40.0647 per share and a market cap of $173.22Bil. The stock has returned -17.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

