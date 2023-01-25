Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 342 stocks valued at a total of $720.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(6.71%), MCD(4.53%), and DUK(4.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC bought 84,863 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 95,302. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.56.

On 01/25/2023, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $76.39400000000001 per share and a market cap of $46.20Bil. The stock has returned 1.15% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

During the quarter, Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC bought 51,334 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 130,682. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.02.

On 01/25/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.98 per share and a market cap of $32.99Bil. The stock has returned -3.63% over the past year.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:VLUE by 53,497 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.03.

On 01/25/2023, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $96.11360000000001 per share and a market cap of $7.67Bil. The stock has returned -6.99% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

During the quarter, Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC bought 107,580 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 354,531. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.02.

On 01/25/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $46.96 per share and a market cap of $15.23Bil. The stock has returned -6.69% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a price-book ratio of 3.60.

During the quarter, Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC bought 33,812 shares of ARCA:SUB for a total holding of 48,054. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.31.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.08 per share and a market cap of $11.34Bil. The stock has returned -0.20% over the past year.

