COREPATH WEALTH PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $150.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(23.01%), IUSV(10.72%), and EFA(9.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COREPATH WEALTH PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, COREPATH WEALTH PARTNERS LLC bought 4,258 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 88,644. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $401.74 per share and a market cap of $301.89Bil. The stock has returned -6.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

During the quarter, COREPATH WEALTH PARTNERS LLC bought 2,961 shares of ARCA:GLD for a total holding of 30,739. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $161.08.

On 01/25/2023, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $180.61 per share and a market cap of $57.25Bil. The stock has returned 4.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, COREPATH WEALTH PARTNERS LLC bought 4,767 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 107,359. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.83.

On 01/25/2023, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.83499999999999 per share and a market cap of $13.26Bil. The stock has returned -1.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, COREPATH WEALTH PARTNERS LLC bought 2,312 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 49,251. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.2.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $186.71 per share and a market cap of $53.46Bil. The stock has returned -4.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a price-book ratio of 1.96.

During the quarter, COREPATH WEALTH PARTNERS LLC bought 3,715 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 96,533. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.31999999999999.

On 01/25/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.3 per share and a market cap of $86.76Bil. The stock has returned -8.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

