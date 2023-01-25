Cassia Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 74 stocks valued at a total of $122.00Mil. The top holdings were USMV(20.61%), IBTD(13.77%), and GSST(11.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cassia Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cassia Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ACWI by 66,942 shares. The trade had a 4.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.65000000000001.

On 01/25/2023, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $90.34 per share and a market cap of $19.33Bil. The stock has returned -6.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a price-book ratio of 2.43.

During the quarter, Cassia Capital Partners, LLC bought 30,339 shares of BATS:USMV for a total holding of 347,707. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.90000000000001.

On 01/25/2023, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $72.56999999999999 per share and a market cap of $30.17Bil. The stock has returned -0.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a price-book ratio of 4.11.

The guru established a new position worth 7,409 shares in NYSE:XOM, giving the stock a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.14 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $113.25 per share and a market cap of $466.40Bil. The stock has returned 55.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-book ratio of 2.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 46.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Cassia Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:MTUM by 5,276 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.42.

On 01/25/2023, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $144.43 per share and a market cap of $12.17Bil. The stock has returned -7.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a price-book ratio of 3.97.

During the quarter, Cassia Capital Partners, LLC bought 12,471 shares of NAS:FTSM for a total holding of 19,787. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.09.

On 01/25/2023, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.63 per share and a market cap of $7.95Bil. The stock has returned 1.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

