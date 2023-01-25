Heron Bay Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $162.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.01%), FOXA(4.95%), and VNT(4.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Heron Bay Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Heron Bay Capital Management reduced their investment in NYSE:NCZ by 1,237,942 shares. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.97.

On 01/25/2023, Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II traded for a price of $3.325 per share and a market cap of $253.08Mil. The stock has returned -16.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a price-book ratio of 0.86.

The guru sold out of their 114,856-share investment in NAS:CHNG. Previously, the stock had a 2.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.49 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Change Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $27.49 per share and a market cap of $9.03Bil. The stock has returned 30.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Change Healthcare Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

During the quarter, Heron Bay Capital Management bought 317,047 shares of NAS:WBD for a total holding of 551,056. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.29.

On 01/25/2023, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $14.23 per share and a market cap of $34.56Bil. The stock has returned -47.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Heron Bay Capital Management bought 13,292 shares of NAS:LPLA for a total holding of 31,445. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $233.77.

On 01/25/2023, LPL Financial Holdings Inc traded for a price of $231.35 per share and a market cap of $18.42Bil. The stock has returned 45.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-book ratio of 9.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75 and a price-sales ratio of 6.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Heron Bay Capital Management reduced their investment in NYSE:TAP by 47,297 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.31.

On 01/25/2023, Molson Coors Beverage Co traded for a price of $52.89 per share and a market cap of $11.50Bil. The stock has returned 8.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Molson Coors Beverage Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

