Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $145.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(17.93%), VUG(7.92%), and JPST(6.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC bought 118,717 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 128,370. The trade had a 4.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.73.

On 01/25/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $55.09 per share and a market cap of $18.80Bil. The stock has returned 2.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a price-book ratio of 4.41.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 10,609 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/25/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $95.95010000000001 per share and a market cap of $978.85Bil. The stock has returned -31.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.03, a price-book ratio of 7.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC bought 3,365 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 9,597. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.51.

On 01/25/2023, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $179.04 per share and a market cap of $346.20Bil. The stock has returned 39.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 3,715 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/25/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $141.1013 per share and a market cap of $2,234.51Bil. The stock has returned -11.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-book ratio of 44.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.51 and a price-sales ratio of 5.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Sandbox Financial Partners, LLC bought 3,668 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 47,989. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $142.6596 per share and a market cap of $101.58Bil. The stock has returned 2.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a price-book ratio of 2.59.

