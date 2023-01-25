Connective Portfolio Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $47.00Mil. The top holdings were GILD(5.82%), MCHI(4.05%), and BABA(4.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Connective Portfolio Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Connective Portfolio Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GTLS by 9,000 shares. The trade had a 5.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.62.

On 01/25/2023, Chart Industries Inc traded for a price of $126.655 per share and a market cap of $5.39Bil. The stock has returned 7.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chart Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.21, a price-book ratio of 2.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Connective Portfolio Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FSLR by 11,000 shares. The trade had a 4.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.17.

On 01/25/2023, First Solar Inc traded for a price of $169.29 per share and a market cap of $18.05Bil. The stock has returned 122.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Solar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 192.38, a price-book ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.45 and a price-sales ratio of 7.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Connective Portfolio Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PLUG by 62,175 shares. The trade had a 4.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.92.

On 01/25/2023, Plug Power Inc traded for a price of $16.26 per share and a market cap of $9.48Bil. The stock has returned -17.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Plug Power Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.72 and a price-sales ratio of 14.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 4.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 5,285-share investment in NAS:TSLA. Previously, the stock had a 4.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $189.34 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $144.84 per share and a market cap of $457.37Bil. The stock has returned -52.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-book ratio of 11.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.19 and a price-sales ratio of 6.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 40,000 shares in NAS:MCHI, giving the stock a 4.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.87 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iShares MSCI China ETF traded for a price of $55.33 per share and a market cap of $9.52Bil. The stock has returned -9.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI China ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a price-book ratio of 1.35.

