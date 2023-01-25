CONSILIO WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $157.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRO(15.14%), IVV(11.64%), and VO(8.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CONSILIO WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 101,781 shares in BATS:EFG, giving the stock a 5.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.70999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $91.93000000000001 per share and a market cap of $11.33Bil. The stock has returned -5.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

The guru established a new position worth 194,675 shares in ARCA:VWO, giving the stock a 4.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.6 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.79 per share and a market cap of $75.37Bil. The stock has returned -9.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

During the quarter, CONSILIO WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 47,597 shares of ARCA:VOE for a total holding of 51,116. The trade had a 4.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.18.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $141.84 per share and a market cap of $16.80Bil. The stock has returned 0.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

The guru sold out of their 49,050-share investment in ARCA:VTEB. Previously, the stock had a 1.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.69 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.795 per share and a market cap of $25.48Bil. The stock has returned -3.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CONSILIO WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 8,022 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 65,905. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $202.74.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $215.535 per share and a market cap of $52.94Bil. The stock has returned -4.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.72.

