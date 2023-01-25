AVAII WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 122 stocks valued at a total of $112.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRW(10.32%), IVV(9.93%), and VTIP(5.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AVAII WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 46,563-share investment in ARCA:ERTH. Previously, the stock had a 2.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.92 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF traded for a price of $51.227 per share and a market cap of $320.17Mil. The stock has returned -11.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a price-book ratio of 1.77.

The guru established a new position worth 31,456 shares in ARCA:SPGP, giving the stock a 2.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.16 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF traded for a price of $88.16 per share and a market cap of $2.21Bil. The stock has returned 0.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a price-book ratio of 2.85.

During the quarter, AVAII WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 38,212 shares of NAS:DGRW for a total holding of 191,215. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.4.

On 01/25/2023, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $61.59 per share and a market cap of $7.72Bil. The stock has returned 0.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a price-book ratio of 5.28.

AVAII WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:EFV by 41,324 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.02.

On 01/25/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $49.58 per share and a market cap of $16.54Bil. The stock has returned 0.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a price-book ratio of 1.05.

The guru established a new position worth 14,306 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.83 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.77500000000001 per share and a market cap of $27.68Bil. The stock has returned -2.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

