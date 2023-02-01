5ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation ( OTCQX:PBNC, Financial), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, announced today that the Company reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, of $4,329,604 compared to $2,706,912 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 59.95%. For 2022, net income was $14,254,101 compared to $9,819,356 for 2021, an increase of 45.16%.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company reported total assets of $849.2 million compared to $701.4 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of 21.06%. Total deposits were $674.0 million and gross loans were $687.7 million at the end of 2022, compared to total deposits of $573.1 million and gross loans of $550.7 million at the end of 2021, increases of 17.61% and 24.89% respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I am extremely pleased to report record quarterly earnings along with record earnings for the year. The Company continued to experience strong organic growth throughout the organization with double digit growth in loans, deposits and total assets. The hard work and dedication of our employees to serve our customers continues to drive our success. As always, we will continue to look for opportunities to further enhance shareholder value."

For 2022, the Company had basic earnings of $6.42 per share compared to basic earnings of $4.47 per share in 2021, an increase of 43.62%. The December 31, 2022, book value per common share was $29.93, and the tangible book value per common share was $28.07. In 2022, the Company paid cash dividends of $1.23 per share for each share of common stock outstanding, an increase of approximately 21.78% from the cash dividends paid in 2021. The Company has paid 44 consecutive quarterly cash dividends since it began paying cash dividends in the first quarter of 2012.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson and Raleigh.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 as presented is unaudited.

Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations

Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, In Thousands 2022 2021 Assets (unaudited) * Cash and due from banks $ 9,478 $ 7,232 Interest-earning deposits with banks 21,071 35,309 Investment securities 100,338 83,922 Loans, gross 687,706 550,660 Allowance for loan losses (6,142 ) (5,541 ) Intangible assets 4,193 4,324 Other assets 32,525 25,516 Total assets $ 849,169 $ 701,422 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 674,023 $ 573,106 Borrowed funds 101,743 59,136 Other liabilities 5,994 3,905 Shareholders' Equity 67,409 65,275 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 849,169 $ 701,422 Book value per share $ 29.93 $ 29.57 Tangible book value per share $ 28.07 $ 27.61

Statements of Operations For the three months ended For the twelve months ended In Thousands December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income $ 10,996 $ 7,196 $ 35,379 $ 26,901 Interest expense 3,028 1,378 7,580 5,459 Net interest income 7,968 5,818 27,799 21,442 Provision for loan losses 135 297 530 969 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,833 5,521 27,269 20,473 Non interest income 297 297 1,363 1,294 Non interest expense 2,652 2,388 10,335 9,162 Income before income taxes 5,478 3,430 18,297 12,605 Income tax expense 1,148 723 4,043 2,786 Net income $ 4,330 $ 2,707 $ 14,254 $ 9,819 Net income per common share - basic $ 1.94 $ 1.23 $ 6.42 $ 4.47 Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.88 $ 1.20 $ 6.23 $ 4.35 * Derived from audited financial statements

