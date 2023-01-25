JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 59 stocks valued at a total of $140.00Mil. The top holdings were XP(22.42%), DSKYF(18.16%), and ATVI(15.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s top five trades of the quarter.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. reduced their investment in NAS:SGML by 794,732 shares. The trade had a 18.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.13.

On 01/25/2023, Sigma Lithium Corp traded for a price of $30.2 per share and a market cap of $3.12Bil. The stock has returned 228.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sigma Lithium Corp has a price-book ratio of 22.71 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -68.21.

The guru established a new position worth 5,998 shares in OTCPK:DSKYF, giving the stock a 18.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.23 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd traded for a price of $33.47 per share and a market cap of $65.73Bil. The stock has returned 48.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 137.74, a price-book ratio of 5.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 86.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 51.72 and a price-sales ratio of 7.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought 235,000 shares of NAS:ATVI for a total holding of 277,000. The trade had a 12.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.26000000000001.

On 01/25/2023, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $74.64 per share and a market cap of $58.42Bil. The stock has returned -5.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-book ratio of 3.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.03 and a price-sales ratio of 7.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 170,795-share investment in ARCA:XLE. Previously, the stock had a 10.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.29000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $90.22 per share and a market cap of $42.35Bil. The stock has returned 44.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a price-book ratio of 2.44.

During the quarter, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought 401,464 shares of NAS:XP for a total holding of 2,051,906. The trade had a 4.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.49.

On 01/25/2023, XP Inc traded for a price of $17.56 per share and a market cap of $9.84Bil. The stock has returned -43.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-book ratio of 2.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.50 and a price-sales ratio of 6.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

