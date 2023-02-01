New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Approves Proposed Acquisition of South Jersey Industries by Infrastructure Investments Fund

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

FOLSOM, N.J. and NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Jersey Industries, Inc. (: SJI) (

SJI, Financial) and the Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF), a private investment vehicle focused on investing in critical infrastructure assets, today announced that the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJ BPU) has unanimously approved IIF’s proposed acquisition of SJI.

Under the terms of the NJ BPU approval, SJI has made the following commitments, among others:

  • $75 million in financial benefits for Elizabethtown Gas and South Jersey Gas customers including, a rate credit to all customers and bill relief for certain accounts in arrears due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • $5 million in community support contributions which may include charitable, educational, community support and economic development efforts.
  • $2.5 million in contributions to NJ SHARES (not earmarked for Elizabethtown Gas or South Jersey Gas customers), to assist New Jersey’s low-income customers with payment of their utility bills.

SJI and IIF issued the following statement:

We are pleased that the NJ BPU recognizes the significant benefits this partnership presents for the communities in which SJI operates. The NJ BPU’s approval marks the final regulatory approval needed to complete the transaction, which we expect to occur on February 1, 2023.

As a result of the transaction, shares of common stock, $1.25 par value per share, of SJI will cease to be listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the ). In connection with the transaction, SJI also has provided notice to that it is voluntarily delisting its 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079 and its Corporate Units from the . A Form 25 with respect to the delisting will be filed on or about February 6, 2023.

SJI expects that prior to the closing of the transaction, SJI’s board of directors will declare a “stub period” dividend as allowed by the terms and provisions of the merger agreement for the transaction. SJI expects that the dividend, as and when declared by the board of directors, will be in an amount equal to $0.1499 per share of common stock (which reflects the most recent regular quarterly dividend rate of $0.3100 per share, divided by 91 days, and multiplied by the number of days from and including December 20, 2022, the day after the record date for the most recent regular quarterly dividend, to and including the day on which the closing of the transaction is expected to occur). SJI expects that the “stub period” dividend, as and when declared by the board of directors, will be payable to the holders of record of common stock as of the close of business on the last day that common stock is traded on the , which is expected to be February 1, 2023.

About SJI

SJI (: SJI), an energy infrastructure holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to customers through two primary subsidiaries: SJI Utilities (SJIU) and SJI Energy Enterprises (SJIEE). SJIU houses the company’s regulated natural gas utility operations, delivering safe, reliable and affordable natural gas to more than 700,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across New Jersey via its South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas subsidiaries. SJIEE houses the company’s non-utility operations primarily focused on clean energy development and decarbonization via renewable energy production and energy management activities. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

Investor Contact: Dan Fidell
(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027
[email protected]

Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco
(732) 239-4462
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODczNjgzOSM1Mzc1MjU5IzUwMDExMzE4NQ==
South-Jersey-Industries.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.