Brickley Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $337.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(26.22%), IEFA(10.80%), and AAPL(8.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brickley Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Brickley Wealth Management bought 31,148 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 628,884. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $143.1 per share and a market cap of $101.89Bil. The stock has returned 2.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a price-book ratio of 2.59.

During the quarter, Brickley Wealth Management bought 13,462 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 110,354. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $220.3.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $229.94 per share and a market cap of $74.20Bil. The stock has returned -15.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a price-book ratio of 6.77.

During the quarter, Brickley Wealth Management bought 9,872 shares of ARCA:VBK for a total holding of 75,189. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $204.12.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $218.37 per share and a market cap of $13.01Bil. The stock has returned -7.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a price-book ratio of 3.26.

During the quarter, Brickley Wealth Management bought 14,843 shares of ARCA:VT for a total holding of 20,322. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.89.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $92.01000000000001 per share and a market cap of $26.39Bil. The stock has returned -5.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a price-book ratio of 2.19.

Brickley Wealth Management reduced their investment in NAS:VGIT by 17,619 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.24.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $60 per share and a market cap of $13.81Bil. The stock has returned -6.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

