Kowal Investment Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 153 stocks valued at a total of $334.00Mil. The top holdings were FBND(17.77%), FDV(12.87%), and FDL(6.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kowal Investment Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Kowal Investment Group, LLC bought 1,137,348 shares of ARCA:FBND for a total holding of 1,318,918. The trade had a 15.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.58.

On 01/25/2023, Fidelity Total Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.67 per share and a market cap of $2.97Bil. The stock has returned -7.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a price-book ratio of 2.86.

Kowal Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FIXD by 577,858 shares. The trade had a 8.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.34.

On 01/25/2023, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $45.55 per share and a market cap of $3.37Bil. The stock has returned -10.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Kowal Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FVD by 657,031 shares. The trade had a 7.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.81.

On 01/25/2023, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $40.47 per share and a market cap of $12.50Bil. The stock has returned 0.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 2.66.

Kowal Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FDV by 255,332 shares. The trade had a 5.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.49.

On 01/25/2023, Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF traded for a price of $25.882 per share and a market cap of $44.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.40.

During the quarter, Kowal Investment Group, LLC bought 513,607 shares of ARCA:FDL for a total holding of 630,491. The trade had a 5.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.69.

On 01/25/2023, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund traded for a price of $37.48 per share and a market cap of $5.15Bil. The stock has returned 8.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.29.

