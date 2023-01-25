SUTTON PLACE INVESTORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6 SUTTON PLACE KATONAH, NY 10536

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $70.00Mil. The top holdings were DKS(10.11%), DFAC(9.21%), and BRK.A(6.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SUTTON PLACE INVESTORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 58,920 shares in NYSE:DKS, giving the stock a 10.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.66 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc traded for a price of $125.33 per share and a market cap of $10.45Bil. The stock has returned 7.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-book ratio of 4.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 45,987-share investment in NAS:ACWI. Previously, the stock had a 5.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.65000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $90.55 per share and a market cap of $19.38Bil. The stock has returned -6.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.43.

During the quarter, SUTTON PLACE INVESTORS LLC bought 45,493 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 265,712. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.21.

On 01/25/2023, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $25.55 per share and a market cap of $17.33Bil. The stock has returned -2.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a price-book ratio of 3.02.

The guru sold out of their 21,035-share investment in ARCA:DFSD. Previously, the stock had a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.92 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $46.58 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -5.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 12,000-share investment in ARCA:VNQ. Previously, the stock had a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.87 during the quarter.

On 01/25/2023, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $88.34999999999999 per share and a market cap of $35.47Bil. The stock has returned -12.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a price-book ratio of 2.22.

