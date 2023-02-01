Lantronix Announces Record $40 Million Contract With Gridspertise

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Announces Preliminary Second Quarter Revenue and Updates Fiscal 2023 Revenue Guidance to Reflect Revised Delivery Schedule

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. ( LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced it has received and executed a production contract to deliver Quantum Edge units to its customer Gridspertise.

The largest in Lantronix history, the order value is greater than initially anticipated due to a customer-requested change in the design of the solution, resulting in increased dollar content for Lantronix. While the increase in content validates the Lantronix value proposition and drives a better-than-anticipated total revenue expectation, it also delayed the initial pilot production and changed the production delivery schedule, and Lantronix therefore no longer expects to realize significant revenue from the customer in the remainder of fiscal 2023. Lantronix expects to begin shipping against this contract in its first quarter of 2024.

“I am pleased to announce this record-breaking order with our customer Gridspertise,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. “Lantronix has been contracted to deliver more functionality and content than initially expected for initial production volumes. And, while the updated specification will push our delivery schedule and revenue recognition into fiscal 2024, it delivers substantial visibility into our double-digit growth expectations for the upcoming fiscal year.”

Lantronix is releasing preliminary revenue for its second quarter of fiscal 2023 and updating its fiscal 2023 revenue guidance to account for the delay in the pilot production and the updated production schedule from the contract. The company currently expects to report second quarter 2023 revenue between $31 million and $32 million. For fiscal year 2023, the company now expects revenue of $135 million to $145 million, up approximately 4 percent to 12 percent year over year. The updated guidance implies a return to growth in the second half of fiscal 2023, driven by backlog that remains near record levels and starting backlog that is higher than the prior quarter. Lantronix will release full financial details and discuss results for its second quarter fiscal 2023 as well as its expectations for the remainder of fiscal 2023 and 2024 on its upcoming earnings conference call.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

References in this Report to “fiscal 2023” refer to the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and references to “fiscal 2024” refer to the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including, without limitation, statements related to our solutions, technologies and products, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Aug. 29, 2022, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2023 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark.

Lantronix Investor Relations Contact:
Jeremy Whitaker
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODczNjc4MyM1Mzc1MTI0IzIwMDc3NTk=
Lantronix-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.