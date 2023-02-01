IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. ( LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced it has received and executed a production contract to deliver Quantum Edge units to its customer Gridspertise.



The largest in Lantronix history, the order value is greater than initially anticipated due to a customer-requested change in the design of the solution, resulting in increased dollar content for Lantronix. While the increase in content validates the Lantronix value proposition and drives a better-than-anticipated total revenue expectation, it also delayed the initial pilot production and changed the production delivery schedule, and Lantronix therefore no longer expects to realize significant revenue from the customer in the remainder of fiscal 2023. Lantronix expects to begin shipping against this contract in its first quarter of 2024.

“I am pleased to announce this record-breaking order with our customer Gridspertise,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. “Lantronix has been contracted to deliver more functionality and content than initially expected for initial production volumes. And, while the updated specification will push our delivery schedule and revenue recognition into fiscal 2024, it delivers substantial visibility into our double-digit growth expectations for the upcoming fiscal year.”

Lantronix is releasing preliminary revenue for its second quarter of fiscal 2023 and updating its fiscal 2023 revenue guidance to account for the delay in the pilot production and the updated production schedule from the contract. The company currently expects to report second quarter 2023 revenue between $31 million and $32 million. For fiscal year 2023, the company now expects revenue of $135 million to $145 million, up approximately 4 percent to 12 percent year over year. The updated guidance implies a return to growth in the second half of fiscal 2023, driven by backlog that remains near record levels and starting backlog that is higher than the prior quarter. Lantronix will release full financial details and discuss results for its second quarter fiscal 2023 as well as its expectations for the remainder of fiscal 2023 and 2024 on its upcoming earnings conference call.

References in this Report to “fiscal 2023” refer to the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and references to “fiscal 2024” refer to the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

