KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2022 on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to discuss KKR’s financial results will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0312 (U.S. callers) or +1 (201) 389-0899 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.kkr.com%2Fevents-presentations%2F. A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KKR’s website beginning approximately one hour after the broadcast.

