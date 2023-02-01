HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (: UTL) ( unitil.com ) today announced that its Board of Directors raised the quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock to $0.405 per share, an increase of $0.015 per share. Today’s action increased the Company’s annualized dividend by $0.060, to $1.62 per share. Also today, the Board declared the first quarter common stock dividend of $0.405 per share, payable February 28, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 14, 2023.



Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 108,100 electric customers and 87,500 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit unitil.com .

