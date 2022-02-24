National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions

National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the tax treatment of its 2022 distributions on its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CUSIP Number 637870106) and its 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP Number 637870205).

For the tax year ended December 31, 2022, distributions to NSA’s common shareholders are classified on Form 1099-DIV as follows:

Declaration
Date

Record Date

Payment
Date

Total Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividends
Per Share
(Box 1a)

Non-dividend
Distributions
Per Share
(Box 3)

2/24/2022

3/15/2022

3/31/2022

$ 0.50

0.411160

0.088840

5/25/2022

6/15/2022

6/30/2022

$ 0.55

0.452276

0.097724

8/25/2022

9/15/2022

9/30/2022

$ 0.55

0.452276

0.097724

11/9/2022

12/15/2022

12/30/2022

$ 0.55

0.452276

0.097724

Totals for 2022

$ 2.15

$ 1.767988

$ 0.382012

For the tax year ended December 31, 2022, distributions to NSA’s preferred shareholders are classified on Form 1099-DIV as follows:

Declaration
Date

Record Date

Payment
Date

Total Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividends
Per Share
(Box 1a)

Non-dividend
Distributions
Per Share
(Box 3)

2/24/2022

3/15/2022

3/31/2022

$ 0.375

$ 0.375

$ 0.00

5/25/2022

6/15/2022

6/30/2022

$ 0.375

$ 0.375

$ 0.00

8/25/2022

9/15/2022

9/30/2022

$ 0.375

$ 0.375

$ 0.00

11/9/2022

12/15/2022

12/30/2022

$ 0.375

$ 0.375

$ 0.00

Totals for 2022

$ 1.50

$ 1.50

$ 0.00

The ordinary dividends in the tables above are “qualified REIT dividends” for purposes of Internal Revenue Code section 199A, reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV.

NSA recommends its shareholders consult their individual tax advisors should there be any related questions regarding the above tables.

Upcoming Industry Conference

NSA management is scheduled to participate in Citi’s 2023 Global Property CEO Conference on March 6 – 8, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2022, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,100 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 71.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 1000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005791/en/

