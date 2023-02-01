Campbell Appoints Carrie Anderson Chief Financial Officer

Campbell Soup Company (

NYSE:CPB, Financial) today announced the appointment of Carrie L. Anderson as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective Feb. 6.

Anderson will lead Campbell’s finance function, including controllership, corporate financial planning and analysis, corporate strategy and development, tax, treasury, internal audit, investor relations, transactional services and financial systems. She will report to Campbell’s President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Clouse and become a member of the company’s Operating Committee and a Corporate Officer. Anderson succeeds Mick Beekhuizen, who was appointed President of Campbell’s Meals & Beverages division in November 2022.

“I am delighted to welcome Carrie to our leadership team. She brings a wide range of diverse, strategic experience and financial discipline, and her expertise in capital management and deployment will help us continue to drive our growth plans and enhance our performance,” said Clouse. “Her collaborative approach combined with a track record of driving transformation, delivering results and developing strong finance teams will be invaluable as we continue to build momentum in the business.”

Anderson brings a wealth of financial experience working in a variety of complex industries, as well as a background in manufacturing and engineering. She joins Campbell from Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART), a leading global medical technology company, where she has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2019. Before Integra, Anderson spent seven years with Dover Corporation in several leadership roles, including Chief Accounting Officer/Corporate Controller, and Vice President and CFO for the company’s engineered systems and printing and identification businesses. Previously, Anderson spent six years as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Delphi Product & Service Solutions, a division of Delphi Corporation. While at Delphi, she also held leadership positions in finance, treasury and investor relations. Anderson started her career with General Motors.

Anderson earned her B.S. in chemical engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from Ball State University. She serves on the board of directors of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) and is a member of its Audit and Nominating & Governance committees.

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2022 net sales of nearly $8.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via %40CampbellSoupCo.

