CULLEN/FROST BANKERS ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF JACK WILLOME TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 25, 2023

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) announced that Jack Willome has been elected to the board. He has joined three board committees: Corporate Governance and Nominating; Compensation and Benefits; and Risk.

Willome_Jack.jpg

"Jack may be a new addition to the board, but he isn't new to Frost," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO. "He has worked with our teams as a consultant for many years, and he was instrumental in helping Frost produce its Frost Philosophy in written form, known as the blue book. Having literally written our philosophy, he is a great match for the board."

Willome is retired from Ellison Industries, a leading homebuilder in San Antonio. Willome joined Ellison in 1972, served as the company's chief financial officer from 1975-78 and was president from 1979 until the company's sale in 1996. Following his retirement, Willome became a business consultant and facilitator, helping numerous organizations, families and individuals develop their strategic focus.

Willome also is a director at James Avery Craftsman Inc. and has served on numerous other company and nonprofit boards of directors, including Texas Commerce Bank-San Antonio, Guaranty Federal Bank, GPM Life Insurance and the University of Texas Health Science Center's Center for Medical Humanities and Ethics. He is a graduate of the University of Kansas with a Bachelor in Business Administration degree.

About Frost:
Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $52.9 billion in assets at Sept. 30, 2022. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.

Bill Day
Media Relations
210-220-5427

Cullen_Frost_Bankers_v1_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA96654&sd=2023-01-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cullenfrost-bankers-announces-election-of-jack-willome-to-board-of-directors-301730850.html

SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA96654&Transmission_Id=202301251615PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA96654&DateId=20230125
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.