Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2022 Distributions

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (the "Company") announced today the tax allocations of the Company's 2022 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for common shares CUSIP# 30225T102:

extra_space_storage_inc_logo.jpg

Ex-Dividend
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share
(Box 1a)

Qualified
Dividend
Per Share
(Box 1b)

Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share
(Box 2a)1

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain
Per Share
(Box 2b)

Section
199A
Dividend
Per Share
(Box 5)

Section
897 Capital
Gain
Per Share
(Box 2f)

03/14/2022

03/15/2022

03/31/2022

$1.500000

$1.473512

$0.000000

$0.026488

$0.000337

$1.473512

$0.026488

06/14/2022

06/15/2022

06/30/2022

$1.500000

$1.473512

$0.000000

$0.026488

$0.000337

$1.473512

$0.026488

09/14/2022

09/15/2022

09/30/2022

$1.500000

$1.473512

$0.000000

$0.026488

$0.000337

$1.473512

$0.026488

12/13/2022

12/14/2022

12/30/2022

$1.500000

$1.473512

$0.000000

$0.026488

$0.000337

$1.473512

$0.026488



Totals

$6.000000

$5.894046

$0.000000

$0.105954

$0.001347

$5.894046

$0.105954



1.

Of the Total Capital Gain Distribution in box 2a, 98.87% is excluded under Treas. Reg. §1.1061-4(b)(7). The remaining 1.13% is a Three-Year Amount under Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c).

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and may be subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions. No material change in the classification is expected.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Company distributions.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,327 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 175.1 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States. For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA96853&sd=2023-01-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-space-storage-inc-announces-tax-reporting-information-for-2022-distributions-301730914.html

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA96853&Transmission_Id=202301251615PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA96853&DateId=20230125
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.