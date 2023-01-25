GOODYEAR TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2023

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will report fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, Feb. 8, followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The Company will publish its results in the form of an Investor Letter on its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com on Feb. 8. The following morning, the Company will host an investor call that will focus on questions and answers.

The investor call can be accessed on the website or via telephone by calling either (866) 952-8559 or (785) 424-1743 before 8:25 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (888) 215-1280 or (402) 220-4937. The replay will also remain available on the website.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

