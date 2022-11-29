LANNETT ANNOUNCES 1 FOR 4 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TREVOSE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023

TREVOSE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 1-for-4 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, effective at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on February 6, 2023. Beginning February 7, 2023, the company's common stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis. The common stock will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol "LCI," but will trade under the new CUSIP number 516012 200. The reverse stock split was approved by Lannett Company's stockholders at the company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on January 25, 2023.

lannett_logo.jpg

Upon the effectiveness of the reverse stock split, every four shares of the company's issued and outstanding common stock will automatically be converted into one share of common stock. The company's authorized shares of common stock, outstanding warrants, equity-based awards and convertible notes will be proportionately adjusted. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Following the completion of the reverse stock split, Lannett's transfer agent will aggregate all fractional shares that otherwise would have been issued as a result of the reverse stock split and those shares will be sold into the market. Stockholders who would otherwise hold a fractional share of Lannett common stock will receive a cash payment from the proceeds of that sale in lieu of such fractional share.

Additional information about the reverse stock split can be found in Lannett Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 29, 2022.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:
Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Any such statement, including, but not limited to, the impact of the reverse stock split on the price and trading market for the company's common stock; the company's ability to regain and maintain compliance with the continued listing standards of the NYSE, whether expressed or implied, is subject to market and other conditions, and subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the recent significant rise in the number of Covid cases in China as well as the risk factors discussed in the Company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time, including the prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Robert Jaffe
Robert Jaffe Co., LLC
(424) 288-4098

favicon.png?sn=LA96685&sd=2023-01-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lannett-announces-1-for-4-reverse-stock-split-301730913.html

SOURCE Lannett Company, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA96685&Transmission_Id=202301251630PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA96685&DateId=20230125
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.