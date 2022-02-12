PR Newswire

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) today announced the tax treatment for dividend distributions taxable in 2022 on its Common Stock.

During the calendar year ended December 31, 2022 Macerich paid dividends of $.62 per share. The 2022 dividends are classified for income tax purposes as follows for The Macerich Company, Common Stock, CUSIP # 554382101:

Record

Date Payable

Date Rate per

Share 2022 Taxable

Ordinary Dividends 2022 Section

199A Dividends* 2022

Qualified Dividends* 2022 Total Capital

Gain Distribution 2022 Nondividend

Distribution 2/18/2022 3/3/2022 $0.15 $0.12 $0.07 $0.05 $0.01 $0.02 5/20/2022 6/3/2022 $0.15 $0.12 $0.07 $0.05 $0.01 $0.02 8/19/2022 9/8/2022 $0.15 $0.12 $0.07 $0.05 $0.01 $0.02 11/9/2022 12/2/2022 $0.17 $0.13 $0.07 $0.06 $0.02 $0.02

* These amounts are included in the 2022 Taxable Ordinary Dividends column.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 GRESB ranking for the North American retail sector for eight years (2015-2022). For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at investing.macerich.com.

