IAC ( IAC, Financial) – Digital holding company IAC saw its conglomerate discount grow wider over the course of the year as technology stocks declined precipitously. This time last year, we thought we were paying a low-double-digit multiple of FCF power for a growing collection of assets led by great people. We now think that is a mid-single-digit multiple and that the people remain aligned. While underlying holding company MGM is doing well, other parts of this holdco have not yet delivered. Angi reported another disappointing quarter and has undergone a necessary management change that is already producing better results. Dotdash Meredith is facing a tough online ad market, but the integration of the two businesses is on track. We remain confident in CEO Joey Levin and Chairman Barry Diller’s ability to close the wide price-to-value gap at IAC.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund fourth-quarter 2022 letter.